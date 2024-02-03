KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Reduced by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in KLA were worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $604.32. 854,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,915. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $658.78. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.