Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $90.97. 2,051,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,228. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $92.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

