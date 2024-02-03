Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Boosted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after buying an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $177.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.06 billion, a PE ratio of 341.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.