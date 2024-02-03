RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,171 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,366,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,374. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $96.85. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

