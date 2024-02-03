Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,870 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 4.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $27,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after buying an additional 865,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $166.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,047. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average is $148.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

