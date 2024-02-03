Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 132.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $113.70. 5,137,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,940. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $116.12. The stock has a market cap of $510.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

