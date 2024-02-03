Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.5% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 46,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,401,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.81. 2,223,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,670. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.