Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $21.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $635.86. 481,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,763. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $648.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.12. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $349,157.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,881 shares in the company, valued at $58,788,443.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at $123,969,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $349,157.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,788,443.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

