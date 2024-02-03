KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $145.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,702,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,801. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $148.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.71.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

