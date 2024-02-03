Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 140,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 120,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 11.4% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $43,994,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day moving average is $120.47. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $148.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.71.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

