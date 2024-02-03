NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,822 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.15. 14,952,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,162,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

