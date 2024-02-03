McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Lowered by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in McKesson were worth $22,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.45. The company had a trading volume of 691,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,495. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $508.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $470.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.04. The company has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

