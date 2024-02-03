Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires 859 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,060 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 2.6% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.85. 2,927,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,551. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.