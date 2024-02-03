PGGM Investments Purchases 16,105 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after buying an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.4 %

CAT stock traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.09. 4,661,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,553. The company has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $317.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.