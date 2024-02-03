Torray Investment Partners LLC Purchases 782 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

BX stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.75. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.