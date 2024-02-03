Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $12.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $180.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.