Keybank National Association OH Sells 8,475 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

CVS Health stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $90.62.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

