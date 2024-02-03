Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,504 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,004,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after buying an additional 1,633,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,146,000 after buying an additional 320,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.22. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

