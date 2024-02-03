Cadence Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,803,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,193,354. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

