Cadence Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.9% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EEM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,803,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,193,354. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

