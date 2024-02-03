KLR Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $60,355,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO traded up $12.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,255.30. The stock had a trading volume of 121,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,173.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $991.67. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $650.00 and a twelve month high of $1,307.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

