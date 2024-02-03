KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 113,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,866 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 325,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 269,321 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock remained flat at $50.18 on Friday. 20,533,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,175,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

