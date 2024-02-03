Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $110.97 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $116.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.89.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

