KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 2.9 %

Chevron stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,839,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $174.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.74.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.