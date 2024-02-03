Banco Santander S.A. Sells 2,423 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PM opened at $92.99 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.