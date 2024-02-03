KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,035,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,894. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.78.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.