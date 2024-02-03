Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KLAC opened at $604.32 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $658.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $573.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.61.
KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
