Opus Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Opus Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 2.7% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,835 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.44.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

