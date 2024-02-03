Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Lowered by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,581 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 2.7% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of UBER traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. 18,671,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,910,570. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

