Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $152.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.42. The company has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

