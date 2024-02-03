RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 22,693 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,693 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $62.42. 14,618,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,158,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

View Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.