Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.13 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE HCA opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $314.82. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.