Newport Trust Company LLC Acquires 2,259 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463,373 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for 0.4% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 0.20% of Bank of Montreal worth $123,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.47. 587,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,247. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.