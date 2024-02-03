Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,008,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,554,000 after acquiring an additional 188,131 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after acquiring an additional 585,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.75. The company had a trading volume of 151,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,296. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.96. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

