Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $487,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $709.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,348. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $714.28. The firm has a market cap of $314.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $657.27 and a 200-day moving average of $593.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,209. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.