Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Purchased by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 312.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,588. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.33 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

