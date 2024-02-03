Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.77. 210,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,411. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.97. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $487.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

