Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.6% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,756,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 95,785 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,334,000 after buying an additional 321,529 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,102. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

