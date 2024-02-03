KLR Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 59.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 676,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter.

FCN stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.57. 158,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $159.46 and a one year high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.85.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

