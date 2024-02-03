Tiff Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 0.4% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $134,558,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.47. 1,899,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.