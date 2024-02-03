Tiff Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 423,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Oncology Institute comprises 0.5% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.58% of Oncology Institute at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 395,977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TOI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. 83,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,982. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $157.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.75.
In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,986 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,530.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,869.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,986 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,869.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brad Hively sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 697,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,780 shares of company stock worth $312,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.
