Tiff Advisory Services LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,084 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 0.4% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $134,558,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

