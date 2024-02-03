Tiff Advisory Services LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 423,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Oncology Institute makes up about 0.5% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 1,192.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oncology Institute

In other Oncology Institute news, Director Brad Hively sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 697,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $57,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brad Hively sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 697,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,780 shares of company stock worth $312,278. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,982. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $157.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 61.02% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncology Institute Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

