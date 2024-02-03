Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ES traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. 2,443,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $83.18.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Citigroup cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

