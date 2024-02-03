Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 46,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.4 %

Church & Dwight stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,293. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

