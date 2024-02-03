Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.0% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.7 %

SPGI traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,173. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $457.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.86.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.