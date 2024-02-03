Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Increased by Tiff Advisory Services LLC

Tiff Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.47. 1,901,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,947. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $104.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.69.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.