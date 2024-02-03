Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.44 and a 200 day moving average of $244.29. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

