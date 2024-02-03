Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 114 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,389. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

