iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Increased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,373,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88,537 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.34% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $884,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $104.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,571,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,857. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

